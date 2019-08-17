Farmers market and crafts

VERSAILLES – On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market. Stands that will be at the sale include: FFA members Phillip Grogean selling honey and creamed honey and Elise and Elliott George selling pumpkins, both are part of their SAE. Additional vendors include Joan Grilliot offering an assorted of homemade pies, cookies, cupcakes and breads, Mary Kay by Monica Goubeaux, LuLaRoe by Dawn Shimp, Adorable Stitches by Laura Schwieterman, Grandma Sue’s Flowers by Susan Christian, Studio C Crafts by Camille Warten, Aultman Farms Pumpkins & Gourds by Morgan and Matt Aultman.

If any vendor is interested, contact the Versailles FFA. Versailles FFA will have a stand featuring Downing Fruit Farm cider in gallon and half gallon containers as well as Downing Farm Apples and apple cider Slushies, Versailles FFA will also have a lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods to help support their trip to National FFA competitions.

The market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, located in the Versailles Greenhouse and parking lot near the Versailles Auditorium.

The chapter also announced it is not sponsoring a Color Run/Health Fair in 2019. “Thank you for your past support of the Versailles FFA Color Run and Health Fair. Versailles FFA has decided to put this activity in a rotation; therefore we will not be sponsoring this activity in 2019. Again thanks for all your past support of this activity.”