Greenville Federal gives to Y

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County recently accepted a donation of $2,000 from Greenville Federal Bank for the YMCA’s Annual Community Partners Campaign.

“Our annual campaign helps us achieve the YMCA’s primary mission of improving and enhancing the lives of those in our community,” said Sam Casalano, CEO of the YMCA of Darke County. “These gifts provide scholarships for individuals and families who want and need our programs but may not be able to afford them.”

Casalano said the public donations also enable the Y to provide free programs to the community, such as Water Safety Week, Health Kids Day and Diabetes Education classes.

“Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County, is happy to partner with the YMCA in its efforts for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Jeff Kniese, President and CEO of Greenville Federal. “We are happy to help our community thrive and create a quality of life important to all of us. Investing back in our community has long been a trademark of Greenville Federal.”

Casalano expressed his gratitude for this donation and Greenville Federal’s many years of support for the YMCA and the whole community.

“Greenville Federal has supported our annual campaign for many years, and it’s that consistent support from area businesses and private individuals that makes the work we do possible,” Casalano said. “We cannot thank them enough for helping enable us to better serve the community we share.”