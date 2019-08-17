Two injured after motorcycle strikes deer

NEAVE TOWNSHIP – A motorcyclist and passenger were injured late Friday night requiring the passenger to be transported by CareFlight after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. At approximately 11:55 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the 3900 block of State Route 121 along with CareFlight and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an injury crash involving a motorcycle that had hit a deer.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a black and orange 2011 Harley-Davidson driven by Brandon Leonard, 26, of Union City, was traveling southbound on State Route 121 when the motorcycle struck a deer that ran into its pathway causing Leonard and a passenger, Logan Hofacker, 21, of Greenville, to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Leonard, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight, where he is listed in stable condition. Hofacker, who was wearing a helmet, was treated on scene by Greenville Township Rescue and then transported to Wayne Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Sheriff Deputies and CareFlight responded to the scene where a motorcycle hit a deer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_motorcycle-deer-1-weeb.jpg New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Sheriff Deputies and CareFlight responded to the scene where a motorcycle hit a deer. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_motorccle-deer-2-web.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com