Bear’s Mill exhibit

GREENVILLE – Vibrantly colored blown-glass pieces by Cedarville artist Jim DeLange will be displayed alongside the the light-filled paintings of Jackson Center resident Dan Knepper at the next “Art at the Mill” exhibit which opens in Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery on Friday, Aug. 30 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 22. An opening night reception offering finger food and drinks from 6-8 p.m. will feature the artists briefly sharing information about their work, methods and inspiration at 7 p.m. “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.

According to Ms. Rosetamadji, Mr. DeLange’s luminous work assumes many forms and encompasses all the colors of the rainbow, while Mr. Knepper’s realistic paintings capture the essence of the moment. “Dan’s lovely, accessible paintings transport you to a happy place, just as Jim’s diverse pieces inspire joy and comfort, making these pieces appealing choices for almost any home décor,” she continued. “This exhibit will fill our gallery with excitement and color,” Ms. Clark said; “We are thrilled to be once again displaying the beautiful work of these highly skilled artists whose audience and influence continue to heighten as they evolve and grow as craftsmen,” she concluded.

Dan Knepper was a public school art teacher for 26 years, becoming a full-time artist six years ago; he has already earned national honors, and his work has been featured in major art magazines. His quiet, elegant, and timeless landscapes capture the unique light and color of seemingly familiar scenes, evocatively reproducing a moment in time and passing it on to the viewer. His glowing work featuring shimmering sunsets, verdant fields, and glistening waters inspires awe at the brilliance of nature’s bounty. The Amherst, Ohio native is also currently working on painting realistic scenes depicting cows, horses, and buffalo with distinct and identifiable personalities which he hopes will soon be included in major Western shows.

Native Iowan Jim DeLange also has a background in education, having served as a school guidance counselor for many years while also working as a freelance photographer as well as with stained glass. However, when he started blowing glass in 2007, he instantly knew that he had discovered his passion. “Glass in its liquid form has almost endless possibilities,” the artist explained. “I am mesmerized as I watch the liquid glass take form beneath the touch of my hand and exhilarated when I hold the finished piece in my hands; I want others to share that excitement,” Mr. DeLange said. His work brilliantly combines colors and shapes, easily drawing attention and adding impact to any space it occupies.

The colorful work of Cincinnati painter Donna Talerico and fascinating art books created by Judith Serling-Sturm, also of Cincinnati, remain on view in the Clark Gallery through Sunday, Aug. 25. Owned and operated by Friends of Bear’s Mill, the historic mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road about 5 miles east of Greenville. “Art At the Mill” is funded in part by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and can be viewed during regular Mill store hours. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.