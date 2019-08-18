No West Nile in county

GREENVILLE – This year, the Darke County Health Department put out nearly 150 mosquito traps at 57 different locations around the county. From these traps, 333 mosquitoes were sent in to the Ohio Department of Health to be identified and tested for West Nile Virus.

Thirty of these were identified to be Culex Sp., a mosquito species that is known to carry West Nile Virus. Thankfully, none of these mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile. Three species of concern were also identified. One species identified was Aedes Triseriatus. This species of mosquito is a known vector for La Crosse Encephalitis Virus (LACV). LACV infection can cause headaches, nausea and vomiting in mild cases and seizures, paralysis and coma in severe cases.

Another species of concern found was Aedes Albopictus. Aedes Albopictus is a foreign mosquito species that is a known vector for multiple diseases such as Dengue Fever, La Crosse, and Zika.

The final species of concern found was Aedes Atropalpus. This foreign mosquito species is a potential vector for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

From identification of these species, they were able to work with community partners to help prevent the spread of these mosquitoes through larvicide (which targets and kills mosquito larva) and adulticide (which targets and kills adult mosquitoes). As a result of these prevention efforts, the health department is pleased to say there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the county or the state of Ohio.