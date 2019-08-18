Driver goes off road hits pole

ARCANUM – On August 18, 2019 at approximately 7:39 am, Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue and Pitsburg Fire were dispatched to the 800 block of State Route 49 on a one vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Volkswagon, driven by Tiana Brock (18), was south bound on State Route 49. Ms. Brock drove off the left side of the road striking a DP&L utility pole. Ms. Brock was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Arcanum Rescue where she is listed in stable condition.