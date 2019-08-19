Constitution amendment on ballot

GREENVILLE – When you go to vote at the Great Darke County Fair on Thursday you will see the usual names vying for seat on the Agricultural Society’s board, but you will also a recommendation to change the board’s constitution. The change has been in the works for over a year and is recommended by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

According to the amendment, the board has been operating under the tax-exempt status of the Ohio County & Independent Agricultural Societies and now it is necessary to amend the existing constitution in order to seek individual tax-exempt status.

The board has been working on establishing its own 501(c)3 tax-exempt status, but the constitutional amendment must be approved by members of the Agricultural Society. To read the entire text of the proposed amendment, visit earlybirdpaper.com, click on Classifieds and then click on Featured Ads.

Four board seats will also be up for election this year. Two board members, Jerry Marker and Dean Neff have chose not to run for re-election. Candidates for the four seats include (in alphabetical order by last name): Larry Baker, Dudley Lipps, Doug Martin, Heidi May, Ed Morrison, Dave Niley, and Tim Reck.

The election will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must have a voting membership to vote. Voting memberships are available to Darke County residents only, ages 18 and older.

