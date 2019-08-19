Class of ‘67 turns 70

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1967 held a birthday party for its class. The members turned 70 this year. There were two groups of pictures. The party was held at Montage Café and the pictures were taken at the new YOLO Urban Park on Broadway in Greenville. The event took place on Aug. 10.

Group 1 (front row, seated) Jack Phillips, Linda Butts Rush, Patty Westfall Fultz, Nancy Bailey Shiveley, Kathy Rhoades O'Dell, Marsha Buchy Brown, Mike Coffman, Janie Godown Graham, Trudy Matthew Tutwiler, (standing) Mike Fourman, Doug Richardson, Pat MacKenzie, Martha Morton Petkewitz, Linda Hammaker Bruns, Karen Doss Lowder, Jennifer Smith Bertram, Chrissy Seiler, Janet Twaits Pepper, Carol Young Forte, Kathy Hoblit Bowen, Barbara Willman Rhoads, Beckie Brandon Shumaker, Carol Mason White, Leon Rogers, and Betsy Nealeigh Miller.

Group 2 (front row, seated) Bill Conn, Debbie Patrick Bowden, Ross Noggle, Sheila Stebbins Yoder, June Fogt Singer, Pat Garner Foreman, Doris Stubbs Meyer, (standing) Alex Warner, Larry Supinger, Jack Garrett, Lynn Hamilton, Ric Crider, Phil Strait, Dave Petersime, Becky Simmons Fritz, Jill Lorton Thompson, Gloria Winn Boomershine, Carol Sander Hoop, Gail Horner, Lou Perreira, John Mulder and John Hawley.