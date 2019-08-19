UC Arts Festival approaching

UNION CITY, Ind. – The sixth annual Union City Arts Festival will be held Sept. 13 and 14. The 2019 festival is shaping up to be the best ever. Be sure to mark your calendars because there are many activities you won’t want to miss.

Rick Derringer, from the McCoy’s and “Hang On Sloopy” fame, is returning to Union City on Saturday night. He takes the stage at 9 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Artisan Crossing stage in Union City. Tickets for the music events are available through Event Brite.com, the Union City City Building or at the event itself. The cost is $15/night or $25 for both Saturday and Sunday.

The second big event for Saturday is a Culinary Event with Chef Josh. Josh Wolosonovich returns from Arizona to delight the crowd with a Sonoran Dining Experience. Get your reservations now for this special demonstration and meal at Eventbrite.com by Aug. 29. Reservations are limited to 30 people at $30/person. The event will take place at Tree Hill Farm Restaurant, 207 N. Howard, Union City, Ind. The time for this event is noon on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Festival opens at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon featuring Randolph County’s own Chelsea Kenney, with a curated show. Other artists from the Indianapolis Herron School of Art will also be featured. This show will be displayed at the Arts Depot in Union City.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the festival will be featuring “Night Fall” on the Main Stage at Artisan Crossing in Union City. Tickets are $15/person for each night or both nights for $25.” After “Night Fall” plays, Union City’s own native Roxie with Password Reset will take the stage from 9–11 p.m.

Saturday is full of fun, art, music and theatre events, beginning at 10 a.m. The festival has more art vendors than ever. All of these activities are free of charge, except for workshops. The quality artists include Selena Burk, Vickie Vardaman (plein air workshop), Joan Bovee (glass), Chelsea Kenney, Joe Swanson, Jennifer Hall Overholser (oil painting), Carol Sexton, Mitchel Grisez (offering “Pour A Paint workshops at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) Alyssa Ziemba (glass sculptor) Art Sense, Steph Cunningham (sign painter) and Dayle Keith Lewis, chainsaw wood artist. Kim Knox (jewelry) and other area artists will be selling their art-ware at “The Art Hub” in downtown Union City (Columbia Street.)

For the children, fun art activities for kids will be ongoing on the portico of the Art Depot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. These activities are free of charge.

For the adults, Pour Paint artist Mitchel Grisez, Greenville, Ohio, will be conducting two workshops. Mitchel will be doing a “Make & Take” Pour Painting with you. These classes will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.14. The cost is $10 at the door. The class will be held at the UC Art Depot.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the music begins with an old favorite of many locals, McGuffey Lane. They will play from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Then at 9 p.m. on the Main Stage, Rick Derringer Returns.