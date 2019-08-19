Kenny returns for show

UNION CITY, Ind. – Chelsea Kenny, a recent graduate of Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis, will be curating a show with three other Herron Art students during the Union City Arts Festival.

Kenny graduated high school at Union in Modoc.

She will be joined by Gem Williams, Cassy Coha and Molly Fish in showing their artwork in a show titled “ORGANIC”. Artwork will be for sale.

The opening will be during the Union City Arts Festival at the Arts Depot, 115 N. Howard St., Union City, Ind. The event begins Friday, Sept. 13, from 5-8 p.m. The show is up for one-week only.