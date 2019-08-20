Bid and help fulfill Brayden’s Wish

GREENVILLE – Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care is once again holding a silent raffle on a beautiful handcrafted table to benefit a local child with a life-threatening disorder. The auction is held in partnership with Special Wish Foundation with all proceeds going to grant the wish.

The table is a nine-foot white oak dining table that was handcrafted by a Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care employee.

This year’s Wish recipient is Braden, a 15-year-old student at Ansonia Local Schools. He is currently battling Rhabdomyosarcoma muscular cancer. He enjoys baseball and video games. Brayden is expected to finish treatment in the spring of 2020. His Wish is for a gaming shed to hang out with friends.

Bids are being taken at the Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care booth at the fair, on their Facebook page, or call their office at 937-548-1705 to bid or for more information.

Bidding ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Included with the table is free delivery and setup.

A Special Wish Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, all contributions are tax deductible.