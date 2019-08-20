Rockers named Little Miss and Mister

GREENVILLE – The Youth Building was rockin’ and rollin’ Monday as contestants for the the Little Miss and Mister Darke County Fair pageant hit the stage.

From ACDC and KISS to princess rock stars, five boys and 11 girls participated in the yearly fair royalty competition.

Ella Whitmer, 5, daughter of Kevin and Julie Whitmer competed as a female KISS rocker, and earned the title of Little Miss Darke County Queen, with ACDC rocker Henry Sutter, 5, son of Matthew and Sarah Sutter being crowned King.

Both Whitmer and Sutter reside in Greenville.

“I thought I’d lose,” Whitmer said following the pageant.

Admitting she doesn’t really listen to rock and roll music, the soon-to-be Pre-K student at St. Mary’s Catholic School did say this wasn’t her first pageant experience.

“I like winning,” she said.

Some of the other local pageants Whitmer has competed in include New Madison’s Little Miss Firecracker, Greenville’s Little Miss Annie Oakley and the Versailles Little Miss Poultry Days.

This was King Sutter’s first pageant experience as he followed in the footsteps of his sister, Eleanor, who was named the 2017 Little Miss Darke County Fair Queen.

Sutter wowed the audience during his interview when he ripped off his shirt to show a variety of tattoos, which he said was the work of his mother.

Following the King competition, Sutter told DarkeCountyMedia.com he “liked rock music” and gave a thumbs up when asked what he thought about winning the title of King.

Also named as Little Miss and Mr. Darke County Royalty on Monday were:

Queen – first runner-up Samie Swank; second runner-up Evie Lynn Miller; third runner-up Lillian Shuff.

King – first runner-up Urban Schwieterman, second runner-up Eli Brown, and third runner-up Bing Cunningham.

Named Most Photogenic were Haisley Oda and Ivan Rausch.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Little-Miss-Mr-712-2-.jpg

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-549-3330 or shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

