ODOT road work

GREENVILLE – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road work on the following routes in Darke County.

North Broadway Street between W. Main Street and Magnolia Drive, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, lane closures through Dec. 6. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, road closure through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 49 between Elroy Ansonia Road and SR 47, road closure, Aug. 26 – Sept. 6. The official detour is: SR 118 to SR 47.