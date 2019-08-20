DARKE COUNTY – Thanks to Top Priority Veterans and the American Legion Honor Guard, Pioneer Cemetery now has an American Flag flying over the graves. The cemetery is one of the oldest in the county and hasn’t had a flag flying all the time in over 20 years. On-hand for the dedication were Viet Nam vet Don Delaplane, Army; Richard Hyatt, Navy; Fred Dean, Air Force; 92-year-old Bob Boyd, WWll Navy vet; Larry Henderson, Navy; and Anika Henderson sang the National Anthem.

