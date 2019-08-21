Red Cross welcomes new staff

TROY – Jean Cline, has enthusiastically accepted the position of Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, replacing Randy Earl, who retired late spring. The hiring process was delayed due to the disaster response from the Ohio Tornadoes. Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Jean was a program manager in customer services at Teradata Corporation. She managed the Service Focus Team consisting of key customers who volunteered their time along with cross-functional members who worked together to improve the business. She also led numerous initiatives relating to service delivery operational effectiveness, customer surveys, information sharing training sessions and recognition. Jean holds a Master of Science degree in Education/Social Agency Counseling and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Jean started Aug. 19 with her training, orientation and beginning to meet her volunteers, staff and community counterparts.

As disaster program manager, Cline will manage the implementation of disaster preparedness, response and recovery programs. She will work closely with disaster leadership volunteers in each of the disaster cycle support areas to train and engage volunteers who want to help their community. She will be working closely with government and community partners on local preparedness, response and recovery initiatives. “I am very excited and honored to join the American Red Cross as Disaster Program Manager. I look forward to helping those in need and working diligently with the dedicated volunteers and staff. I welcome the opportunity to provide leadership to our team and will be committed to providing exceptional care and services to our clients,” stated Cline. In addition to a Disaster Program Manager which the Dayton and Miami Valley Chapter share, a Disaster Program Specialist is aligned with each area, Rebecca Stonebridge, Dayton and Marc Cantrell, Miami Valley.

At the American Red Cross, when a disaster occurs, there is an opportunity to help a person, a family or a community recover. In every case, it is the Red Cross mission to help people affected by disaster by meeting their emergency needs, including shelter, food, clothing and health and mental health services. Volunteers serve in a number of capacities, from installing smoke alarms and educating families, to responding to disasters all over the country. Volunteers in both chapters meet on a monthly basis. For more information about becoming a Red Cross volunteer, or to make a financial contribution to Red Cross, go online at www.redcross.org or call the Red Cross office nearest you.