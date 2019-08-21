Driver injured in single-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE – A driver was transported for his injuries Wednesday after, for an unknown reason, backing his vehicle into a tree located in the WalMart parking lot at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 12:58 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the parking lot of Walmart, 1502 Wagner Avenue, in regards to a single-vehicle injury crash. According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Buick Lucerne CXL was parked facing north in front of the Walmart store when the male driver of the vehicle, for an unknown reason, started in reverse at a high rate of speed traveling south striking a tree before coming to rest. Officers stated eye witness reports indicate that the vehicle may have been traveling at an estimated speed of between 30-40 mph.

The elderly male driver of the vehicle was assisted from his vehicle and treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department.

Witnesses believe the driver of this vehicle backed into the tree at approximately 30-40 mph. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_walmart-crash-web.jpg Witnesses believe the driver of this vehicle backed into the tree at approximately 30-40 mph. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com