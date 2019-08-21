Child hit by golf cart at fairgrounds

GREENVILLE – On Aug. 21, at 7:51 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Spirit Transport and Greenville Twp. Fire were dispatched to the south end of the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., in reference to an injury accident involving a golf cart and a child.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an Ezy Go Express golf cart driven by David Willoughby, 53, of Arcanum was northbound on a private drive on the fairgrounds when a 6-year-old female ran into the path and was struck by the golf cart.

The child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The golf cart, which seats six and was being used as a taxi on the fairgrounds, was occupied by the driver and 4 passengers, which received no injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.