Three partake in STEM revue

GREENVILLE — Three area youth shared their STEM skills during the STEM revue held at the Youth Building during the 163rd Great Darke County Fair on Saturday.

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) projects by 4-H youth covered a host of areas from woodworking to radio-controlled vehicles and much more. Each project was judged not only on the work but also on the presentation during the revue. The three contestants stepped out onto the stage, presented before the audience, and to the two judges for the event.

Daniel Williams, 9, of the Blue Angels 4-H Club, presented his project on an open and closed circuit with pictures of his completed project. He plans to use what he learned in everyday life and on into the future.

Ella Williams, 11, also of the Blue Angels 4-H Club, presented her project on programming a robot. She programmed her robot to move forward and backward, make sounds, and turn. She learned to double-check her work and to make sure it is as accurate as possible. Part of her inspiration was to help out her Lego team.

James Enicks, 8, of the Genesis 4-H Club modeled a stable he created for his nativity figures. It was his design and made with plywood and maple. He learned how to use tools safely and will display his nativity figures in the stable at Christmas. This year was his first in the STEM revue.

Ella Williams took home the Darke County Junior Fair Outstanding of the Day with James Enicks and Daniel Williams presented with an honorable mention.

The judges for the STEM revue were Christine Olinsky and Beverly Pressnal.

Be sure to visit the youth building to see the STEM projects and many other projects by area 4-H club members and FFA groups.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

