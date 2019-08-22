Alleged violations top court

GREENVILLE — Jennifer L. Stover, 30, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein via video from the Darke County Jail on Monday.

Stover was facing allegations of failure to comply with treatment and failure to report. She was previously brought before the court on a probation violation due to a new indictment of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony back in July. The violation stems from an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) in exchange for a guilty plea for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, in December 2018.

Stover admitted to the relapse, stating after clearing her head and not using for a few days, she now wishes to comply with treatment.

The prosecution withdrew the alleged violations leading Hein to continue Stover’s incarceration until evaluations could be performed and inpatient treatment determined but with one additional stipulation.

“Write out an explanation of what you did to relapse and the second half of it is why,” said Hein. “The what is important, I want to know why, understand?”

Also appearing in Darke County Common Pleas court via video was Brandon T. Curtner, 26, of Greenville for allegations of non-compliance.

Curtner was on community control sanctions for a conviction of trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced on Oct. 23, 2017.

According to Judge Hein, the allegations against the defendant include failure to complete Recovery and Wellness evaluations and recommendations, failure to complete or attend electronic jail, refusal to provide a urine sample, testing positive for marijuana and alcohol, admittance to meth usage, possession of a syringe and a digital scale.

Bond was set at $10,000 with a probable cause hearing slated for Oct. 7.

Curtner https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Curtner.Brandon.T.mug_.jpg Curtner Stover https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Stover.Jennifer.L.jpg Stover

Judge requests letter on what and why

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.