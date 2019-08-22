CareFlight responds to fairgrounds incident

GREENVILLE — CareFlight was requested to the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon after a subject fell from a concession stand At the Darke County Fair, resulting in injury.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., emergency personnel from Spirit Medical Transport, which serves as the Darke County Fairgrounds contracted EMS service, Greenville Township Fire Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the northwest corner of the equestrian arena in regards to a fall with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a male subject was working on the roof of a concession trailer, owned and operated by Fourman Family Concessions of Arcanum, when he fell resulting in serious injuries.

Reports indicate that CPR was performed on the male subject prior to being transported by Spirit Medical Transport to the south end of the fairgrounds to an established CareFlight landing zone. The subject was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details will be updated as more information concerning the incident become available.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for the Greenviile Daily Advocate. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

