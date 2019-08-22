Palestine Church of Christ lunch

PALESTINE – The Palestine Church of Christ is hosting its annual Labor Day Lunch at the church on Sept. 2. They will begin serving food at 11 a.m. until and continue until the food is all gone. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Palestine Fire Department.

This annual lunch is a three-decades-long tradition around Palestine that takes place to feed those in town for the Labor Day Community Garage Sales and for local families gathering together for the holiday. The menu includes homemade chicken and beef sandwiches, hot dogs and chili dogs, delicious sides, pies, cakes, and ice cream. The church members donate most of the supplies for the meal so that all the money raised can be given to the local fire department for special projects.

All are welcome to join them in their air conditioned building for lunch at 209 Lynn Street in Palestine on Labor Day. If you have questions or would like to help out by making a donation, call the church office at 937-548-7915 or Pastor Michael Simmons at 937-547-9788.