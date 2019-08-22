Jazz band performs Sunday

GREENVILLE – Concerts in the park will resume this Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concerts are free and open to the public.

This week, the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will take the stage to present music that celebrates the wonderful era of dance bands or big bands. National acts such as the Dorsey Brothers, Les Brown, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman and of course the Glenn Miller Orchestra and others would tour the United States bringing music of the era to folks so they could dance and enjoy the moment. This gave rise to many regional bands in our area that did the same in smaller clubs and venues. Our show Sunday will pay particular attention to the music of the great Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Joining the band on stage will be Chelsea Whirledge. Chelsea is the Greenville High School Choral Director. Chelsea is a yearly favorite with our crowd and will sing with the band the George Gershwin hit Summertime, Shallow from A Star is Born, Save the Last Dance for Me and the Glenn Miller favorite At Last. The GMJB will also perform hits form the Big Band Era such as Sing, Sing, Sing, Pennsylvania 65000, A String of Pearls, Tuxedo Junction, In the Mood and many others.

There is plenty of park bench seating available and you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to relax and enjoy the show.