GREENVILLE – The next Mini Food Truck Rally in the Park will be on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive.

This will be the final food truck rally in the Greenville Park for 2019.

The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are: Pa’s Pork, Homestead Spud, Wildfire Pizza and Creme de la Creme Cakery.

There will be a concert by the Greenville municipal band at 7 p.m. in the band shelter in the park.