PCAA lists classes

EATON – Whether just for fun, learning new skills or honing existing ones, there are plenty of classes and workshops to take at Preble Arts this fall. Classes at the Preble County Art Association’s new art center in downtown, Eaton, begin after Labor Day and include courses for adults and youth.

Robert Coveney, local artist from Lakengren, will be leading Art Explorations, Youth Drawing and a canvas painting experience. Art Explorations meets Thursdays from 2pm-4pm for 6 weeks and is just $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Youth Drawing meets Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and is $60 for members and $80 for non-members. “Cluck ‘n’ Paint” is a one-night workshop on Thursday, Sept. 19 in which participants will create a beautifully poised rooster painting of their own. All materials are included, and cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Additional workshops include a Spray Paint Crash Course with Rick Wenning – a two-hour intro class to the mystery of perfectly magical artworks through spray paint techniques. This all-inclusive workshop on Sept. 21 is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Cheri Simon will be leading a class in making sunflower bowls from clay that use the tin punched ceiling as the inspiration. The “Stotler Sunflower” class combines art and history with all materials included at $20 for members and $30 for non-members. This class meets Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. Erin Abney is leading a fall themed painting workshop of golden leaves on a fall day, Friday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Ready for Halloween? Choose from a cute cat and pumpkin canvas, ghoulish votives or painted pottery workshops to get you in the spirit and add to your Halloween décor. These workshops vary from $10-$22 per person and include all materials. Check our website for the details!

Don’t want to commit to a class but want to make something? Visit Preble Arts and choose from painted pottery and items from our Art Menu like flow painting or stamped jewelry. Beginning September 27th, fall door décor and mini monster magnets will be added to the menu. Art Menu items start at $5 and can be done during Preble Arts regular business hours and Arts Night Out.

Preble Arts is operated by the Preble County Art Association and is a 501(c)3, charitable organization. Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St. in downtown Eaton, Ohio. Please call us at 937-456-3999 or visit www.preblearts.org for more information on our classes, workshops and outreach programs.