GHS Class of ‘79 Reunion

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1979 held its 40th year reunion on Aug. 17 at St. Clair Manor. The class had a large group attend the event.

Group 1: (front row) Richard Pontius, Bill Lingle, Tammy Wise Curtis, Jennifer Petty Colvan (second row) Sandra King, Susy Godwin Dennison, Dorothy Skaggs Landis, Lori Suter Garland, Sue Plumb Patti, Lori Riegle Delk, (third row) Rene Wood Teasdale, Jill Johnson Wright, Dave Denniston, Sharon Rogers Hummel, Brenda Harshbarger Long, Jerry Pence, (fourth row) Louie Rivetti, Sharon Weyrick Harris, Michelle Henderson D’Antuono, Roger Riffell, Lisa Trittschuh Wehrley, (fifth row) Patty Buell Lear, Pam Hemer Aldridge, Kris Henry Hansman, Susie Hicks, Tracy Haines, (back row) Blair Miller, Sandy Sullivan, Addie Rodenburgh, Patty Stockslager Bonfiglio, Mike Seiler, Julie Dickey Colvin, and Cheryl Batten Smith.

Group 2: (front row) Tom Harsh, Debbie Byers Swihart, Matt Anderson, Dan Crawford, Lisa Martin Kettlehake, Roxanne Teeter Beck, Sherri Miltenberger Jones (second row) Randy Swihart, Bob Lockhart, Eric Johnson, Deanna Hoffman Butts, Jamie Marker Parton, (third row) Kevin Sink, Dean Fornshil, Beth Byrum Wells, Rosalie Harpest Zelnick, Sharon Kissinger Currin, Scott Spille, Tom Wetzel, Ted Cassel, Lori McDonald Rose, Mike Bowers, Jeff Rose, Roxanne Hart Cech, Mike Stover, Gary Loxley, Ted Fiely, Jamie Graham Osborne, Dana Crawford Melling, (back row) Alan Wetzel, Paul Stickel, Kevin Folkerth, Duane Zerkle, Brad Fisher, Bill Anderson and Gib Bickel.