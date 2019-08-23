Contest small but delicious-looking

GREENVILLE — It may have been a small competition, but it was a delicious-looking one at the youth cake decorating contest held at the 163rd Great Darke County Fair on Monday.

The two contestants were Brittany Thobe, 15, of Versailles, and Braxton Martin, 6, of Greenville.

Thobe arrived with a plain cupcake-shaped cake and Martin with a plain half-dome cake form given the rules did not require an actual cake.

Louann Jess was the judge for the contest and has been a part of the cake decorating competition for over 50 years. She was joined by Vickie Martin, secretary of the baked goods division who explained the contestants are free to design as they wish with no set theme.

Jess explained to the audience the two contestants would not compete with one another that afternoon but placed in their division by age. She was thankful for their participation and the cooperation of the weather that morning.

“So no sweat in the icing,” said Jess. Thobe and Martin were given 30-minutes to complete their work. Both came well-prepared with full bags of icing and multiple tips. The former preferred a variety of design tips and brightly colored icing, the latter sticking to regular tips and lots of chocolate icing.

Both Thobe and Martin were intent on their work with Jess watching for both technique and color combination. At the end of the half-hour, both were presented with a blue ribbon.

“You are never through with learning cake decorating, and never too young,” said Jess, again giving credit to the contestants for coming out and appreciating the audience for attending.

For Thobe, she’s been decorating since she was six years old and has designed cakes for family and friends. She isn’t looking to get into baking or decorating business but enjoys it as a hobby.

Martin enjoys baking and won Best in Show cookie. He especially enjoys making macaroni and cheese.

Denise Palivec provided the awards, and she has done so for many years, said Vickie Martin.

