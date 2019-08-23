Greenville Schools welcomes new stafff

GREEENVILE — Greenvile City Schools will be welcoming several new employees to the district for the 2019-20 school year.

The following is the list of new employees at the time of this release:

Memorial Hall: Katherine Widener (custodian)

High School: Kyle Fox (custodian); Winford Knowles (NJRTOC instructor); Clayton Westerbeck (assistant principal)

Middle School: Raegan Clark (Social Studies teacher); Victoria Fitzwater (custodian) Elementary School: Twila Blowers (crossing guard); Brooke Copeland (3rd grade teacher); Shelly King (para professional); Betsy Kraft (3rd grade teacher); Mary Kate Lefeld (2nd grade teacher); Laura Shafer (kindergarten teacher); Janet Smith (intervention specialist); Sarah Stipe (intervention specialist); Kelsey Wise (kindergarten teacher)

Transportation: Annie Oiler (bus driver)

Also this year the board of education and district have made a conscious effort to improve and provide more mental health services and support for students.

The district has added two additional contracts with Recovery and Wellness to provide mental health services. One is mental health counseling available for all needed students with parental permission after a screening if necessary. Services will be available one day a week at the high school and the other day at the K-8 complex.

The second contract is for the student support groups at the high school for two hours a week. Allocations for additional mental health services were included in this year’s state budget.

The district also continues to employ a social worker for the fourth year.