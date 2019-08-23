New board members elected

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society held its election of officers on Thursday during the Great Darke County Fair. Four seats and two constitutional amendments were on the ballot.

Two current board members, Dean Neff and Jerry Marker, chose not to run for re-election. With Doug Martin and Dave Niley retaining their seats, there will be two new board members going into 2020. The two new members of the board are Dudley Lipps and Larry Baker.

Martin earned the most votes with 322, followed by Dudley Lipps with 291 votes, Dave Niley with 267 votes and Larry Baker garnered 264 votes.

Other candidates included Heidi May (257), Tim Reck (161) and Ed Morrison (104).

The constitutional amendments that allow the Darke County Agricultural Society to maintain its own 501(c)3 status, which is required by the Ohio Department of Agriculture passed with 452 votes for Section 1 and 455 votes for Section 2. The board is currently operating under the tax-exempt status of the Ohio County & Independent Agricultural Societies.

Martin https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Doug-Martin-web.jpg Martin Niley https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Dave-Niley-web.jpg Niley

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.