Booher Fund supports BBBS

VERSAILLES – The Ruth & Emerson Booher Advised Fund for Versailles, Ohio, in conjunction with The Dayton Foundation, recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County. The grant will be used for the Versailles Big Buddies after-school mentorship program. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. During the 2019-2020 school year, the agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.

Last school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 31 students under the age of 18 in their after-school Big Buddies program in Versailles. High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to expand and continue their Big Buddies program in Versailles.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to defend the potential of child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, contact the agency at (937) 492-7611, (937) 547-9622 or visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.