DCRW hosts AG liaison

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Kyle Lentz at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Chestnut Village Center of the Brethren Home Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Lentz is the District Liaison representing Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost in southwest Ohio.

“We are so pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to have a real inside look at one of Ohio’s state offices,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President. “Kyle will bring AG Yost’s message to Darke County.”

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club does offer an optional dinner, prior to the speaker’s program, at a per person cost of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, September 5 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at: DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

Lentz grew up in Bellefontaine and is a current resident of Logan County. He attended Bluffton University where he earned Bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice, as well as Sociology. He also obtained his Master’s in Administration from Ohio University. Lentz has held various positions in the public sector including: Pretrial Investigator, Children’s Services Caseworker, Children’s Services Supervisor, and Juvenile Probation Officer. Most recently, he was a supervisor for Asahi Glass in Bellefontaine. Kyle currently resides in rural Logan County with his wife and three small daughters.

Lentz will be speaking about his experiences since joining the Attorney General, some of the special programs the Attorney General’s office has undertaken, and the specific plans that the Attorney General has for moving the office forward.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org