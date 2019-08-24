Driver injured in rear-end collision

GREENVILLE – A driver suffered minor injuries Friday evening after being involved in a rear-end crash that resulted in heavy damage to their vehicle. At approximately 11:38 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as officers from the Greenville Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of Martz Street and Fort Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Fort Jefferson Avenue when the vehicle was struck from behind by a blue Dodge Ram 1500 after slowing to traffic. The Chevrolet was pushed into the opposite lane of traffic before coming to rest in the roadway sustaining heavy damage to the rear.

The male driver of the Chevrolet was assisted from his vehicle by non-mechanical means prior to being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. The male juvenile driver of the Dodge was released on the scene to parents after being examined by EMS and refused any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was transported to Wane HealthCare for what is believed to be minor injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_rear-end-collision-web.jpg The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was transported to Wane HealthCare for what is believed to be minor injuries. Jim Comer | DarkeCountMedia.com