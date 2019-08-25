Local campaign kickoff for WAA

GREENVILLE – The goal for Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR at Greenville Union Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place remembrance wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

The first goal has already been met to place wreaths at all the veteran headstones located in the soldiers section of Greenville Union Cemetery. Thanks to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, all 130 graves will be honored.

The next goal is to honor all the veterans throughout the entire cemetery. To kickoff the second phase, Fort Greeneville Chapter is proud to announce additional donations from Second National Bank, Dr. Stephen Stentzel DDS, Eastern Star Fort Black Chapter 336, and the Theodore Finnarn family.

Greg Zechar, manager at Zechar-Bailey, commented, “We’re proud to help sponsor such a worthy event in remembering our Veterans.”

Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Greenville Union Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,200 locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 14. The goal: to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there, and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country.

To donate, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150204/Overview/?relatedld=150197&modSw=donate and sponsor a wreath there. Please designate Fort GreeneVille DAR as the wreath sponsorship.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran, contact any Fort GreeneVille member, email FtGVille@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/

From now until November, volunteers will host various fundraisers to sponsor the approximately 2,200 wreaths needed to honor every veteran at the Greenville Union Cemetery. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local fundraising group, Fort GreeneVille DAR, as part of a special fundraising program developed by Wreaths Across America. Fort GreeneVille Chapter will use monies raised to continue the wreath program at Greenville Union Cemetery and various local veteran projects.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Greenville for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in pan each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,200 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event, open to all. For more information, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.