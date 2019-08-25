Ansonia community blood drive

ANSONIA – Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Ansonia High School and community blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Ansonia High School gym, 600 East Canal St., Ansonia. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The week of the Labor Day holiday is a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule when you can.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” t-shirt is the donor gift from Community Blood Center Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It’s the last of three dt-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.