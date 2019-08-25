One Book voting at Worch

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is part of the One Book, Many Communities voting to choose the one book for everyone to read in 2020.

Voting begins Sept. 1 at Worch Library and 20 other libraries, as part of the region-wide One Book, Many Communities. This is the first step in the process of another year of community wide programming, thought-provoking book discussions and more.

Over the summer, representatives from over 21 libraries have met to whittle down a substantial list of books to four (4) titles that we would like our communities to vote on. The four finalist titles were selected for their timeliness of topics or overall themes, which the group felt would resonate with our communities.

The finalists are:

The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú

The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy by Anna Clark

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Widows by Jess Montgomery

Find more information about the titles picked as finalists by visiting the library in person, or by going to their website or Facebook page. While there, be sure to vote for your favorite title.

The winner of the community-wide ballot will be announced in early November, with book discussions, programming and much more to follow.

For more information on this activity or anything else at the library, visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us or call 526-3416.