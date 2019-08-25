Teen driver injured in rollover crash

RICHLAND TWP. – A teen driver sustained minor injuries Sunday afternoon after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash as a result of falling asleep while driving. At approximately 3:14 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the outskirts of the small rural community of Dawn in area of US Route 127 and Burch Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a maroon Ford Focus was traveling northbound on US Route 127 when the driver fell asleep while driving causing the vehicle to drift left of center and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, rolling at least once, before coming to rest on its wheels.

The male juvenile driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.