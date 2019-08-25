Authorities investigating suspicious fire

GREENVILLE – The investigation into an apparent breaking and entering at the former Greenville North Middle School led to the discovery of possible arson. At approximately 2 p.m., Greenville Police, as well as the Greenville Fire Department, were requested to the former North Middle School building located at 214 North Main Street in reference to an apparent breaking and entering.

Responding officers requested the assistance of the Greenville Fire Department when it was discovered that a fire had been set in the gymnasium of the now-empty school building. According to the Greenville Police Department, an unknown subject or subjects entered through a window on the east side of the building and attempted to start a fire on the floor of the gymnasium’s basketball court. Investigators also noted that at least four fire extinguishers were discharged in the area as well.

Authorities were not able to give any damage estimates however, the damage from the fire is believed to be minimum. It is not known if there was any further damage or vandalism in other areas of the building.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Greenville Fire Department and the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville fire and police departments responded to a suspicious fire at the former North Middle School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_suspicious-fire-web.jpg Greenville fire and police departments responded to a suspicious fire at the former North Middle School. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com