WMPL programs for kids

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library story times and afterschool programs will begin again in September.

The story time sessions begin on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. with Preschool Power. This is a story time for three-year-olds to kindergarten. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. is Wee Read, which is for children up to 36-months. These programs are held every Monday night and Tuesday day throughout this year.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 3:15 p.m. the afterschool programs for the school age children begins with Lego Club. Chess Club will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3:15 p.m. Mega Mighty readers is on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 3:15 p.m.

For more information on this activity or anything else at the library, visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or call 526-3416.