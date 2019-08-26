Worch partners with PD

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is thrilled to announce it has partnered with the Versailles Police Department to host a Scam and Fraud Protection Program.

A Versailles Officer will be at the library on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. to discuss ways to protect you and your family from scams and fraud. Also to be discussed are scams and frauds in Versailles. Bring your questions or fraud issues for discussion.

For more information on this activity or anything else at the library visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or call 526-3416.