Favorite Fair Food?

GREENVILLE — One of the biggest decisions to make during Darke County Fair Week is probably finding a place to eat and eat well.

Darke County Media decided to find out where the specialty and popular foods were at this year’s fair, which ended Saturday after a nine-day run.

Mary and Jim Brown said they both like Farmer Brown’s sandwiches as well as chicken from C&M Concession Stand. Mary also noted that she enjoys Wampler’s Italian sausages and he likes Grumpy’s pork fritters.

Geraldine Hodge, who said she was at the fair every day, chose one day to eat a chicken dinner at C&M Concessions, because that is her favorite.

Eileen Hoffman was seen eating a bowlful of loaded potatoes at C&M.

“These are pretty good,” Hoffman said.

“We like Farmer Brown’s sandwich and funnel cake,” remarked Emily Thoma.

Running into Lynne Gump, husband Rick, son Jordan and granddaughter Heaven, they had quite a few selections, incuding Philly Steak sandwich, Orange and Pineapple Dole Whip, the Heavenly Pretzel and ribbon fries.

“I just got four; we never found the (Tornado) tower,” Lynne said. “But the kiddos talked me into the Dreamwhip, frozen cider slushy (Downing’s Farm), the Philly sandwich and an elephant ear…even Jordan hadn’t had one of those.”

Rodney Oda, seen carrying around and eating an apple dumpling topped with ice cream, said his favorite food is the Kiwanis hot sausage sandwich, with the apple dumpling being his favorite dessert.

Stacy Dorko said, “Friske Fries. I love them because thery’re not over done and you can put vinegar on them. Bowman’s tenderloins are amazing It’s a huge sandwich and it’s awesome. My last would be the lemonade cause it’s made right in front of us.”

What did Kristy Cutarelli say? “Loaded potato wedges, fish and chips, funnel cakes, chicken on a stick, ice cream waffle sandwich! I didn’t eat it all; my grandson helped.”

“Well I gotta say Due’s pizza and subs then Farmer Brown…yummy,” said Susie Francis.

Susie Thompson said she never went one time to the fair this year. However, her friend brought her an apple dumpling that she knew Thompson would enjoy.

Melissa Brawley responded, “Heavenly Pretzels are so soft and delicious, and the owners are super friendly. The hamburgers at The Pantry under the Grandstand are worth the wait for them to be individually fried. They are hot, fresh, juicy, real beef hamburgers. And, of course Due’s Pizza is also a go-to.”

“We really liked the fried pickles and mushrooms,” replied Nancy Adams. “The breading was different from what we’ve had before.”

Kyle Wuebker had this to say, “Definitely the Texas Tenderloin or the Hawaiian shaved ice.”

Betsy Nisonger said, “Heavenly Pretzel, Rotary lemonade and Nacho Pig; Heavenly Pretzel because they are soft and made from scratch; Rotary lemonade because they are good and the profits stay in Darke County; and Nacho Pig, because it’s just plain good.”

Allen Zifer holds up a tray of Heavenly Pretzels he made for a Darke County Fair customer. The Zifers are from Florida, but have worked in this area all summer. The stand was here last year at a different location. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_FAIR-EATS-heavenly-pretzel.jpg Allen Zifer holds up a tray of Heavenly Pretzels he made for a Darke County Fair customer. The Zifers are from Florida, but have worked in this area all summer. The stand was here last year at a different location. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Heaven, granddaughter of Rick and Lynne Gump, enjoyed her Orange and Pineapple Dream Whip concoction, they got for her at the fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_FAIR-FAIR-DREAMWHIP.jpg Heaven, granddaughter of Rick and Lynne Gump, enjoyed her Orange and Pineapple Dream Whip concoction, they got for her at the fair. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749.

