Rumpke supports Empowering

GREENVILLE – Rumpke of Ohio recently made a donation to Empowering Darke County Youth to help its After School Tutoring programs. Empowering programs begin shortly in Greenville and Ansonia school districts.

Rumpke offers residential curbside trash and recycling pickup as well as commercial services for office, construction and commercial needs. Rumpke trash and recycling services are offered in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way partner beginning its fourth year of support for Darke County youth struggling in their academics. Through its After School, Edison Student and Summer Tutoring programs, Empowering has helped students from every school district in Darke County. Since 2016, Empowering volunteers and tutors have worked over 15,000 hours with 650 students.

For more information about Empowering Darke County Youth programs and how you can help, go to Facebook Empowering Darke County Youth or email: empoweringyouth101@gmail.com. To make a financial donation, mail to: P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.