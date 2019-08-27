Rediscover joy

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, from 6:30–8 p.m.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main Street, Coldwater.

For the September meeting, Licensed Music Therapist Brittany Scheer from Living Music, LLC will present information on the health benefits of music therapy.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In September, the group will be going to Joe & Jean’s Town Tavern in Chickasaw to enjoy an evening of pizza and machine bowling.

For information, call or text Judy at (419) 733-5629 or Mary at (419) 678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.