PALESTINE – Rumpke will provide the Village of Palestine, Ohio’s Fall Cleanup Day on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Rumpke encourages residents to set out items for collection on Tuesday evening. The following is a list of items that will not be accepted: tires, liquids and/or hazardous waste, lead acid batteries, appliances containing CFCs (Freon), concrete, oil tanks, and large screen TVs (not manageable by one person).

Loose materials (such as carpeting, fencing, fence posts, etc.) must be bundled and tied. Each bundle should not exceed 4’ in length and 2’ in diameter or 75 pounds. Propane tanks must be empty and valves removed for collection. Large screen TVs must be manageable by one person to be collected. Appliances with CFCs removed, and clearly documented as such, will be acceptable for collection. A copy of the Refrigerant Recovery Statement must be attached to those appliances for collection.