Country Music screening

NEW MADISON – New Madison Public Library is proud to announce it will hold an advanced screening of Ken Burns’ newest endeavor, Country Music, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Call 937-996-1741 to reserve your seat.

“Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns Ken Burns’ eight-part, 16-hour documentary series, Country Music, chronicles the history of a uniquely American art form, focusing on the biographies of the fascinating characters who created it. More than eight years in the making, the film follows the evolution of country music from its diverse and humble origins as it emerged, by the end of the twentieth century, into a worldwide phenomenon. Filled with memorable musical moments, interviews with more than 80 country music artists, and evocative footage and photographs – many never seen before – it weaves an unforgettable story that is both intimate and sweeping. No one has told the story this way before.” shop.pbs.org