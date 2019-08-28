Ansonia PD makes drug bust

ANSONIA – A large police presence was noted on the streets of Ansonia Tuesday evening after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm and large amounts of drugs being transported in a vehicle. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Ansonia Police Department, deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the report of the possibility of a large amount of drugs and or methamphetamine found during a routine traffic stop. According to the Ansonia Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on a silver Dodge Magnum in the 500 block of East Canal Street, near the intersection with Third Street, at which point an Ansonia Police Officer detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Darke County Deputies were requested to the scene to assist in the situation.

After a brief search, drugs and alcohol were located in the vehicle along with a firearm. Due to a large amount of possible methamphetamine being located in the vehicle, Ansonia Police and deputies Ansonia Fire and Rescue as well as the Darke County Sheriff’s Department’s Clandestine Unit for precautionary reasons. A thorough search of the vehicle by the Darke County Clandestine Unit was performed prior to the vehicle being deemed safe and removed from the scene.

Two arrests were made during the incident in connection to finding of the drugs and firearm. A male and female were both taken into custody and transported to the Darke County Jail where they will await any further charges.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Ansonia Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The Ansonia Police Department took two into custody after finding drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_ansonia-bust-1-web.jpg The Ansonia Police Department took two into custody after finding drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Drugs and firearm found during traffic stop