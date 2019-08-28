Harvest of Quilts approaching

GREENVILLE — The 38th annual Harvest of Quilts will be presented by the Towne Squares Quilt Club Inc. Sept. 27 and 28 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature quilt displays, a raffle quilt, quilt auction, door prizes, a vendor mall and food court.

The quilt auction will feature the charity quilt, Shadow Dance, created by Nancy Mahoney. That will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with proceeds going to Blue Star Mothers.

The raffle quilt is an 89×89-inch New Age Quilt by Nancy Rink. That drawing will also be at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials will be accepting quilts on Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Sept. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Data required includes name of quilt, name of maker, name of quilter, size of quilt, contact person and phone number.

The venue is on one level, is heated and is handicap-accessible. Free parking is also available.

Cost for two-day admission is $6; however, there will be $1 off admission with the donation of one non-perishable food item. Outdated food will not be accepted.

Those who have a quilt or quilts to exhibit may contact Nancy Brumfield at 765-584-7898 or Towne Squares Quilt Club Inc., Attn: Nancy, P.O. Box 1079, Greenville, OH 45331.

For more information, contact Kathy Street at 765-744-0700.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman signed a proclamation for the Towne Squares Quilt Club, who will be presenting its 38th annual Harvest of Quilts Sept. 27 and 28. Also shown here with the raffle quilt to be featured are, from left to right, Charlotte Threewits, show co-chair; Kathy Street, raffle quilt chair; and Linda McGlothin, show chair. The raffle quilt is a New Age Quilt made by Nancy Rink. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_QUILT-SHOW-RAFFLE-QUILT.jpg Greenville Mayor Steve Willman signed a proclamation for the Towne Squares Quilt Club, who will be presenting its 38th annual Harvest of Quilts Sept. 27 and 28. Also shown here with the raffle quilt to be featured are, from left to right, Charlotte Threewits, show co-chair; Kathy Street, raffle quilt chair; and Linda McGlothin, show chair. The raffle quilt is a New Age Quilt made by Nancy Rink. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

