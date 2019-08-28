GREENVILLE – One of Ohio’s largest cruise-ins, The Legendary Rolling 50’s Classics Fall Cruise-In on Broadway in downtown Greenville expects to have more than 50 classics lining the streets.

“This is our 30th year being on Broadway,” said Rolling 50’s Classics president David Niley. “This is the 38th year of putting on these shows and this is our 30th year of being on Broadway. Before that we were at the old Hastee Tastee if anybody remembers that – right behind the post office.”

“We’ll have a good time,” said the club’s vice president, Stan Duncan. “We always have 400 to 500 cars if the weather is decent. We have a lot of people come, a lot of spectators, we have a good time.”

Dash plaques will go to the first 450 cars registered and a live DJ will be spinning music from the 50’s and 60’s.

“We will have a live disc jockey – he plays the rolling 50’s and 60’s music,” Duncan noted. “He does a lot of extra things for the kids in front of the courthouse.”

The Cruise-In entry fee is $10 with donations from the Rolling 50’s going to their charities, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and the Cancer Association of Darke County.

“Our club is non-profit so what we take in we donate to charity,” said club {resident Dave Niley. “We only have one event a year that we keep our club going on and that’s on Father’s Day but that is how we keep our club going, our Father’s Day show.”

“We get a lot of door prizes from different businesses in the county and we appreciate everything that they do for us,” Niley added.

Niley was quick to point out there will be plenty of food available at the Saturday event on Broadway.

“The Shriners always set up a lunch stand and we have a lot of restaurants downtown that are open that night, so there is always food available.”

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2–9 p.m.

For information, contact Dave Niley at 937-548-4517 or Kenny Erwin at 937-337-6703.

The Legendary Rolling 50's Classics Fall Cruise-In on Broadway downtown Greenville.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

