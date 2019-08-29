Upcoming events at APL

ARCANUM – The APL is pleased to present a new program starting up this month. The Roaming Readers Walking Club is a drop-in program that will begin Monday, Sept. 9 and meet every Monday through Nov. 11. Participants will meet at the library at 9 a.m. and walk for 30 minutes. This is a great opportunity to meet new people, get some exercise, and have some fun. There is no need to register, however, patrons will be asked to sign a waiver.

The adult coloring session for September will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Come in to enjoy a relaxing session of coloring, beverages, and community. Supplies are provided.

The book club will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome to join the discussion and to pick up the next selection.

Coming in October, the APL will be presenting another installment of the popular Brew Review series, with the topic being local beers. This program will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Patrons will need to pre-register for this event. Also in October, the library will present a mini-garden program on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. No registration is needed for this event, but patrons are asked to bring their own mini-container. Plants and décor will be provided.

The APL reminds patrons it now has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for adults to check out.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484, and found at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.