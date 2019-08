GREENVILLE – The names of the winners of two tickets to an Ohio State University home football game were drawn on August 24th. Attending games as a result of their participation in the OSU Alumni Club of Darke County raffle are Scott Drew, Cooper Leonard, Cindy McCallister, Duane Campbell, and Barbara Riley.

The club thanks all who purchased and sold tickets. Profits go to the Darke County OSU Alumni Association scholarship endowment fund, which benefits Darke County students.