DCP receives grants

GREENVILLE – Darke County Park District and Friends of the Darke County Parks thank the Rotary Club of Greenville and the Darke County Foundation for generously awarding grant funding. The Rotary Club grant will be used to add murals at the Bish Discovery Center. These murals will be started at the beginning of October.

The grant funds awarded from the Darke County Foundation will support the installation of a new interactive “pedal power” display for the Bish Discovery Center. This display will educate visitors how different light bulbs require different amounts of energy. The display is slated to be installed this fall.

It is only with generous grant funds that Darke County Parks is able to accomplish so many wonderful projects. Be sure to stop in at the Bish Discovery Center this fall to check out these new additions.