Molly Mile Fun Run set

COVINGTON – The third annual Molly Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m., at the Covington Eagles, 715 East Broadway Street, Covington.

The festival will include a Pancake Breakfast from 9-11 a.m., silent auction, one mile run/walk, face painting, bounce house and balloon animals.

Donations can be made online at www.thetroyfoundation.org or mail to The Troy Foundation, 10610 North State Route 48, Covington, Ohio 45318. Donations are tax-deductible.

More information can also be found at the Molly Murphy Uniform Foundation website, www.mollymurphyunicorn.com.

The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation was established to help ease the burden of families who have lost their child by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses. The family realized the need during the planning of Molly’s funeral. Molly was only three-years-old when the drowning incident ended her precious life in May 2015.

When Molly would visit a zoo or a farm she would always search for a unicorn, therefore, the foundation name reflects Molly’s personality. There seemed to be no limit to Molly’s imagination so to keep her loving and caring memory alive, the family will work together to make the unattainable a reality.

Molly loved to dress up, so join them for the walk/run in your favorite outfit.

If you have questions about the event, contact Kerry Murphy at (937) 418-2005 or Sarah Murphy at (937) 216-7525.